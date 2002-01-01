Company Profile
SMi Group
SMi have had an established portfolio of Pharmaceutical, Defence, Energy, Finance and PPP/PFI events running since 1993. We are at the forefront of linking businesses with information, organising over 150 Conferences, Workshops and Masterclasses every year. All our events are research driven and highly targeted towards senior level professionals, designed to help you make informed decisions and remain at the cutting edge of business information.
Contact Information
- Address
- 30 Great Guildford Street, London, London se1 0hs 226
- Phone
- +44 (0) 20 7827 6000