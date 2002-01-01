FOUNDED in 1920, Smith Electric Vehicles is a global leader in commercial electric vehicles. Smith produces the world's largest range of commercial electric vehicles, with Gross Vehicle Weights from 3,500kg to 12,000kg. The vehicles deliver top speeds of up to 50mph, a typical urban range of 80-100 miles and excellent payload capabilities. Smith vehicles are designed for lower mileage, urban operations; customers include TNT, DHL, Royal Mail, Sainsbury's Online and Balfour Beatty.