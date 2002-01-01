Company Profile

SMR Enterprises Ltd

SMR Enterprises Ltd logo
Established in 2002, SMR Bathrooms are a specialist UK online supplier of bathroom taps, electric showers, designer radiators, heated towel rails and many other bathroom products, all at great online prices. Stocking lines from many leading manufacturers, SMR Bathrooms provide customers with comprehensive bathroom solutions via their easy-to-use website.

Contact Information

Address
Fishers Grove, Farlington, Portsmouth PO6 1RN 226
Phone
0845 225 5045

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