Company Profile
Socomec Inc
Power Control and Safety- managing power and protecting individuals and property
• Low voltage automatic transfer applications
• Measurement, analysis, monitoring of network data at every level of the infrastructure
• Current, energy and power monitoring in power distribution units or remote power panels
Solar- guaranteeing the safety and durability of pv facilities.
• Safety switch disconnections that cut the DC current generated by solar panels
AC disconnect switches TVSS switches
• Low voltage automatic transfer applications
• Measurement, analysis, monitoring of network data at every level of the infrastructure
• Current, energy and power monitoring in power distribution units or remote power panels
Solar- guaranteeing the safety and durability of pv facilities.
• Safety switch disconnections that cut the DC current generated by solar panels
AC disconnect switches TVSS switches
Contact Information
- Address
- 222 Third Street- Suite 1221, Cambridge, MA 02142 227
- Phone
- 617 245 0447
- info.us@socomec.com
- Website
- http://www.socomec.us