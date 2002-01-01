Company Profile
Sofia Capital Ventures, LLC
We have a consistent funding interest in the following sectors:
Manufacture of bio fuels, ethanol products
Wind, Solar and Geothermal plants
Bio-mass to Energy
Natural gas projects
Eco-friendly oil refineries
Waste Water treatment and recovery projects.
We currently can provide access to private equity, joint-venture funding, bond proceeds and debt, as well as venture capital funding based on the opportunity your project presents.
Visit our website and contact us for a free consultation.
Manufacture of bio fuels, ethanol products
Wind, Solar and Geothermal plants
Bio-mass to Energy
Natural gas projects
Eco-friendly oil refineries
Waste Water treatment and recovery projects.
We currently can provide access to private equity, joint-venture funding, bond proceeds and debt, as well as venture capital funding based on the opportunity your project presents.
Visit our website and contact us for a free consultation.
Contact Information
- Address
- 814 S Lake Ave #B, Pasadena, CA 91106 227
- Phone
- 626-844-6648
- Website
- http://sofiacapitalventures.com