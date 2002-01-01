Sofia Capital Ventures, LLC

We have a consistent funding interest in the following sectors:

Manufacture of bio fuels, ethanol products

Wind, Solar and Geothermal plants

Bio-mass to Energy

Natural gas projects

Eco-friendly oil refineries

Waste Water treatment and recovery projects.

We currently can provide access to private equity, joint-venture funding, bond proceeds and debt, as well as venture capital funding based on the opportunity your project presents.

Visit our website and contact us for a free consultation.