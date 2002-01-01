Soitec Concentrix Solar

Concentrix Solar, a division of the Soitec Group, is a leading provider of Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) power plants. Through the use of lenses, sunlight is focussed on very small, extremely efficient solar cells. This leads to almost double the efficiency of conventional PV systems and significant operation advantages over conventional solar technologies.



Please learn more about how you can benefit from our CPV technology at www.concentrix-solar.de