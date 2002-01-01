Company Profile

SOL Components

SOL Components logo
Over 40 years of component manufacturing experience with four plant locations in the western half of the country. Exporters to Hawaii, Carribean, South America, and Pacific Rim markets. Offering a low cost elevated, ground mounted, fixed tilt solar module mounting structure to meet site specific design load conditions. Full service engineering support. Applicable to all commercial and utility scale installations requiring a fixed array system.

Contact Information

Address
PO Box 188947, Sacramento, CA 95818 227
Phone
855-278-3444

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