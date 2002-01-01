Company Profile
SOL Components
Over 40 years of component manufacturing experience with four plant locations in the western half of the country. Exporters to Hawaii, Carribean, South America, and Pacific Rim markets. Offering a low cost elevated, ground mounted, fixed tilt solar module mounting structure to meet site specific design load conditions. Full service engineering support. Applicable to all commercial and utility scale installations requiring a fixed array system.
Contact Information
- Address
- PO Box 188947, Sacramento, CA 95818 227
- Phone
- 855-278-3444
- info@solcomponents.com
- Website
- http://www.solcomponents.com