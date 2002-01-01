Company Profile
Sol Donum
Sol Donum (Sun Gift) is a renewable energy technology company founded on the principle of reducing fossil fuel-based electricity generation and dependency, and supporting energy resilience one village, one home, one business, and one customer at a time. Since its founding in November 2019, the company has focused on the design and development of a series of turnkey and scalable renewable electricity generation and storage products for consumer and business markets.
Contact Information
- Address
- 300 Rucker Place, Alexandria, Virginia 22301 227
- Phone
- 2403810553
- scurry@soldonum.com
- Website
- https://soldonum.com