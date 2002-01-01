Company Profile

SOL INC.

SOL INC. logo
SOL Inc is the leading manufacturer of solar lighting solutions since 1990 with 60,000 systems installed worldwide. SOL develops innovative LED solar solutions that are well-engineered, easy to install, and exceed standards for: Roadways, Parking Lots, Parks, Campus/Schools, Pathways, Trails, Perimeter Security, Signs, Billboards and Shelters. SOL is ISO 9001:2008 compliant and committed to customer satisfaction.

Contact Information

Address
3210 SW 42nd Avenue, Palm City, FL 34990 227
Phone
772-286-9461

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