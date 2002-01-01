SOL Inc is the leading manufacturer of solar lighting solutions since 1990 with 60,000 systems installed worldwide. SOL develops innovative LED solar solutions that are well-engineered, easy to install, and exceed standards for: Roadways, Parking Lots, Parks, Campus/Schools, Pathways, Trails, Perimeter Security, Signs, Billboards and Shelters. SOL is ISO 9001:2008 compliant and committed to customer satisfaction.