Sol-Up USA

Sol-Up provides solar power to both commercial businesses and residents in Las Vegas. Solar power is the safest and most environmentally friendly power generation in the world. Founded in 2011, the Sol-Up team prides ourselves on educating each client on the benefits of making the switch to solar energy.



Visit our website today to schedule your free consultation: http://www.solup.com/ or call (702) 586-9800 to get your free quote.