Company Profile
Solahart Ballarat
Discover top-quality solar solutions at Solahart Ballarat! Specialising in solar system installations, we provide efficient and reliable options tailored to your needs. Our range includes solar water heating systems and advanced heat pump hot water systems, designed for energy efficiency and environmental friendliness. With our expertise, you can significantly reduce energy bills while minimising your carbon footprint.
Contact Information
- Address
- 2 Osborne St, Maddingley, Victoria 3340 14
- Phone
- 1300 362 821
- info@keemin.com.au
- Website
- https://solahartballarat.com.au/