Company Profile
Solar Cellz Africa
Solar Cellz Africa is a leading provider of solar energy solutions, specializing in the design, procurement, and distribution of high-quality solar products across the African continent. As a top-tier Energy, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company, we focus on delivering sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective solar energy systems that meet the diverse needs of our clients. Our expertise spans residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, providing end-to-end solutions for solar power
Contact Information
- Address
- 5 Kaunda Street, -1.2854983, 36.8219037, Africa, Nairobi 00100 112
- Phone
- 0701864425
- Website
- http://solarcellzafrica.com