Company Profile
Solar City
Industry data, consistent with our years of experience performing home audits, show that your building envelope and duct system leak up to 40% of the air that pass through them. Imagine $40 of every $100 you spend to heat or cool your home is wasted by leaking into your attic, crawl spaces and outside. SolarCity can help.
Contact Information
- Address
- 3055 Clearview Way, San Mateo, CA 94402 227
- Phone
- 650/638-1028
- dhelfrich@solarcity.com
- Website
- http://www.solarcity.com