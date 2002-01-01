Company Profile

Solar Electric Light Fund (SELF)

Solar Electric Light Fund (SELF) logo
The Solar Electric Light Fund (SELF) uses the power of the sun to fight poverty and climate change.

Energy access is at the root of some of our biggest global inequities-from education to food security to public health. SELF works with communities around the world to establish solar projects, with a focus on environmental justice, community ownership, and scalable outcomes.

Contact Information

Address
2021 L St NW Suite 101-344, Washington, District of Columbia 20036 227
Phone
8583345426

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