Company Profile
Solar Electric Light Fund (SELF)
The Solar Electric Light Fund (SELF) uses the power of the sun to fight poverty and climate change.
Energy access is at the root of some of our biggest global inequities-from education to food security to public health. SELF works with communities around the world to establish solar projects, with a focus on environmental justice, community ownership, and scalable outcomes.
Energy access is at the root of some of our biggest global inequities-from education to food security to public health. SELF works with communities around the world to establish solar projects, with a focus on environmental justice, community ownership, and scalable outcomes.
Contact Information
- Address
- 2021 L St NW Suite 101-344, Washington, District of Columbia 20036 227
- Phone
- 8583345426
- georgia@self.org
- Website
- https://www.self.org/