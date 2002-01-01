Since 1991, Solar Energy International has provided hands-on renewable energy education and

interactive online solar training for over 30,000 students from 60 countries. SEI offers online

and in-person workshops in English and Spanish languages. With 22 IREC ISPQ-Credentialed

Certified Trainers and 26 NABCEP Certified Solar Installers - more than any other solar training

provider - SEI's experienced training team is on the forefront of renewable energy education.

Visit solarenergy.org today.