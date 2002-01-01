Company Profile
Solar Energy International
Since 1991, Solar Energy International has provided hands-on renewable energy education and
interactive online solar training for over 30,000 students from 60 countries. SEI offers online
and in-person workshops in English and Spanish languages. With 22 IREC ISPQ-Credentialed
Certified Trainers and 26 NABCEP Certified Solar Installers - more than any other solar training
provider - SEI's experienced training team is on the forefront of renewable energy education.
Visit solarenergy.org today.
interactive online solar training for over 30,000 students from 60 countries. SEI offers online
and in-person workshops in English and Spanish languages. With 22 IREC ISPQ-Credentialed
Certified Trainers and 26 NABCEP Certified Solar Installers - more than any other solar training
provider - SEI's experienced training team is on the forefront of renewable energy education.
Visit solarenergy.org today.
Contact Information
- Address
- 39845 Mathews Lane, Paonia, CO 81428 227
- Phone
- 970-527-7657
- matthew@solarenergy.org