Company Profile

Solar Energy Trade Shows, LLC

Solar Energy Trade Shows, LLC logo
Solar Energy Trade Shows, LLC (SETS) is the management company formed by Solar Energy Industries Association and Solar Electric Power Association to raise the bar for solar energy trade events. SETS plays a pivotal role in supporting the rapid growth of the U.S. solar industry, significant job creation, and increased energy independence. Proceeds from these events are invested in the continued growth of the U.S. solar energy market through SEIA's and SEPA's research and education activities.

Contact Information

Address
1530 Wilson Blvd., #120, Arlington, VA 22209 227
Phone
703-738-9460

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