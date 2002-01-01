Solar Energy Trade Shows, LLC (SETS) is the management company formed by Solar Energy Industries Association and Solar Electric Power Association to raise the bar for solar energy trade events. SETS plays a pivotal role in supporting the rapid growth of the U.S. solar industry, significant job creation, and increased energy independence. Proceeds from these events are invested in the continued growth of the U.S. solar energy market through SEIA's and SEPA's research and education activities.