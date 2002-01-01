Solar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis trackers in the commercial and utility-scale, solar mounting industry. Solar FlexRack offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services, providing a full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed 2.5 GW of solar racking.