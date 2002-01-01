Company Profile

Solar FlexRack

Solar FlexRack logo
Solar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis trackers in the commercial and utility-scale, solar mounting industry. Solar FlexRack offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services, providing a full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed 2.5 GW of solar racking.

Contact Information

Address
3207 Innovation Pl, Youngstown, OH 44509 227
Phone
888-380-8138

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