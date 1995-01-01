Company Profile
Solar Gard Malaysia
Solar Gard (M) is well known for quality sputtered Metalized Window Film for automobile application. It was founded in year 1995 and today it has around 500 Automobile Application Dealers throughout Malaysia. Solar Gard is the first manufacture of window films to publish an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD).
Contact Information
- Address
- 32, Jalan Kartunis U1/47, Shah Alam, Selangor 40150 227
- Phone
- +603 - 5569 1377
- solargardmy@gmail.com
- Website
- http://solargard.com.my/