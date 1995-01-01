Company Profile

Solar Gard Malaysia

Solar Gard Malaysia logo
Solar Gard (M) is well known for quality sputtered Metalized Window Film for automobile application. It was founded in year 1995 and today it has around 500 Automobile Application Dealers throughout Malaysia. Solar Gard is the first manufacture of window films to publish an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD).

Contact Information

Address
32, Jalan Kartunis U1/47, Shah Alam, Selangor 40150 227
Phone
+603 - 5569 1377

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