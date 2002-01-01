Company Profile
Solar Global Energy, LLC
Helping businesses make smart, energy efficient decisions is our mission. All types of businesses, large and small, can benefit from SGEPower energy efficiency expertise. SGEPower works with eligible Southeastern Region businesses to install cost effective energy efficiency and renewable energy projects. Our efforts help businesses manage rising energy costs, promote in-state economic development, protect our environment and control the state's growing demand for electricity and natural gas.
Contact Information
- Address
- 2560 Hamilton Chase Run, Buford, GA 30519 227
- Phone
- 404 438 4578
- horatio@sgepower.com
- Website
- http://www.sgepower.com/