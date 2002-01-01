Homegrown energy solutions for a nature rich lifestyle.

Serving San Diego with mobile solar power products and installation.



Our mission at Solar Home and RV is to provide innovative, homegrown energy solutions that enrich our experience with nature. We are committed to sourcing and designing quality, locally made products that harness the abundant free energy from the earth. Installing a solar panel charging kit on your recreational vehicle or travel trailer will give you the freedom to stay longer without plugging into a campground or using a generator. Solar Home & RV offers solar product sales, design services, and local installation. We specialize in back-up power and mobile electricity solutions from green renewable energy sources.