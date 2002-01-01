Company Profile
Solar Illuminations Ltd
Solar Illuminations is a long established designer, manufacturer, supplier and installer of professional, commercial grade solar LED lights and lighting systems. We provide free, no obligation quotes, proposals, remote site surveys and photometric renderings. An optional nationwide installation service is available. Our products and systems include a range of solar street lights, solar sign lights, solar shelter lights, solar car park lights, solar bollards and more, including bespoke solutions.
Contact Information
- Address
- 4 Old Park Lane, London, London W1U 6PZ 226
- Phone
- 020 7873 2262