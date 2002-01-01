Company Profile

Solar Illuminations

Solar Illuminations logo
Established in 2002, Solar Illuminations is a designer, manufacturer and global supplier of professional, commercial grade solar LED lights and lighting systems. We provide free, no obligation quotes, proposals, remote site surveys and photometric renderings. Worldwide shipping is available. Our products and systems include solar street lights, solar sign lights, solar shelter lights, solar parking lot lights, solar billboard lights, solar bollards and more. We also offer customized solutions.

Contact Information

Address
5611 Halifax Avenue, Fort Myers, Florida 33912 227
Phone
239 461 5522

Social Media