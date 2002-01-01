Company Profile

Solar Impact Inc.

Solar Impact Inc. logo
Solar Impact is North Central Florida's #1 solar company, having installed over twice the amount of solar electricity as all other local solar companies combined! Solar Impact's commercial, residential, and non-profit clients produce enough solar electricity to power more than 600 homes, and have created over $5 million in local jobs.

Contact Information

Address
4509 NW 23rd Ave, Suite 20, Gainesville, FL 32606 227
Phone
(352) 338-8221

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