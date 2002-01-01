Company Profile
Solar Institute (pvt) Ltd
Solar Institute ( PVt) Ltd is a first solar Institute in Pakistan. It is training, research, consultancy and service organization providing continuous solar skill development program and consultancy services. The Institute has highly qualified faculty and state of art training lab and LED fitted class rooms. Solar Institute will be a place where females will be provided skill development training. Solar Institute will provide consultancy for turnkey EPC solar solutions in Pakistan.
Contact Information
- Address
- 5th Floor Venus Plaza 7-E Egerton Road Lahore, Lahore, Punjab 54000 164
- Phone
- 923354047974
- info@solar-institute.org
- Website
- http://solar-institute.org