Company Profile
SOLAR MEMS TECHNOLOGIES S.L.
Solar MEMS is specialized in microelectronics and the application of MEMS technology for the development and manufacturing high accuracy sun sensors and Solar Tracking Control for trackers of Photovoltaic, CPV, HCPV, CSP,...
Solar MEMS develops high accuracy sun sensors and Solar Tracking Control in order to improve the efficiency and rentability of the tracking systems.
Solar MEMS develops customized electronic systems.
Solar MEMS develops high accuracy sun sensors and Solar Tracking Control in order to improve the efficiency and rentability of the tracking systems.
Solar MEMS develops customized electronic systems.
Contact Information
- Address
- C/Leonardo Da Vinci 18, Tecnoincubadora Marie Curie, Planta 1, Mod. 2, Seville, Spain 41092 201
- Phone
- +34 954460113
- smt@solar-mems.com
- Website
- http://www.solar-mems.com