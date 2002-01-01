Solar Motor Systems, Inc

The next generation of solar motor controllers - for fans, pumps, or any application using .5hp-2.5hp three-phase motors. SMS' Smart Solar Panel technology produces all the power you need. Anywhere power for about a third of the cost of other systems.

Now announcing a new solar power water pump that can move over 1300 GPM with a single 300 Watt Solar Panel!

We also manufacture 3-phase pumps from 1/2 HP to 400 HP.