Company Profile
Solar Motor Systems, Inc
The next generation of solar motor controllers - for fans, pumps, or any application using .5hp-2.5hp three-phase motors. SMS' Smart Solar Panel technology produces all the power you need. Anywhere power for about a third of the cost of other systems.
Now announcing a new solar power water pump that can move over 1300 GPM with a single 300 Watt Solar Panel!
We also manufacture 3-phase pumps from 1/2 HP to 400 HP.
Now announcing a new solar power water pump that can move over 1300 GPM with a single 300 Watt Solar Panel!
We also manufacture 3-phase pumps from 1/2 HP to 400 HP.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1730 Spectrum Drive, Suite 200, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 227
- Phone
- 262-323-1550
- Website
- http://www.solarmotorsystems.com