Company Profile
Solar NI
With over a decades experience in the solar industry, Solar NI brings a wealth of knowledge to the table. We have PV Solar Panel installations from Belfast to Enniskillen, Omagh to Limavady. We use only the leading technology to ensure your investment is future proofed as best as possible. With ROC's lasting for 20 years, we believe your PV Solar Panel system should too! This is why we pride ourselves in our partnership with Enphase Energies, to help bring a sustainable PV Solar solutions.
Contact Information
- Address
- Glebe House, Unit 6c, Carnbane Business Park, Newry,, County Down, Northern Ireland BT35 6QH 226
- Phone
- 028 92 440 002
- info@solarni.co.uk
- Website
- http://www.solarni.co.uk/