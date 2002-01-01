With over a decades experience in the solar industry, Solar NI brings a wealth of knowledge to the table. We have PV Solar Panel installations from Belfast to Enniskillen, Omagh to Limavady. We use only the leading technology to ensure your investment is future proofed as best as possible. With ROC's lasting for 20 years, we believe your PV Solar Panel system should too! This is why we pride ourselves in our partnership with Enphase Energies, to help bring a sustainable PV Solar solutions.