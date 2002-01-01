SRS - Solar Recycling Solutions, a division of the UBH Group, is the UK's only dedicated solar panel recycling provider, offering a comprehensive and streamlined service. We provide a full audit trail, including consignment notes for each panel processed, ensuring complete transparency. Our detailed reports outline the destination and end use of all recycled materials. Based in London, our cutting-edge recycling plant guarantees 100% efficiency, with all recyclable output staying within the UK.