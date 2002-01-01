Solar Sales Funding

An Installer/Salesman of Solar for $10 can run a FAST home evaluation to get the value of the home and how much equity is available for a low cost HELOC or home equity loan. For those that have sufficient equity can consider a low interest home equity loan without having to pay the high solar financing cost and offer the Buyer a cash discount that beats the competition. Apply their Federal Credit to make 2 to 3 years of payments. Free electricity for 2 to 3 years. Fintec's close in about 2 weeks