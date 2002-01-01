Company Profile

Solar Service of PA

Solar Service of PA logo
WHO WE ARE

MEET SOLAR SERVICE OF PA

It's time to save your energy. With years of industry experience, maintenance and analysis services, and some of the top field professionals, Solar Service of PA will get your home or business running on solar power, saving you energy and money. As part of the community, we promote green energy solutions to help our neighbors.

Why Choose Solar?

* Saves you hundreds on your electricity bill
* It's a clean energy source
* Increases your home's value

Contact Information

Address
1653 Lititz Pike, Suite 2101, Lancaster, PA 17601 227
Phone
717-690-0314

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