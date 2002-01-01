WHO WE ARE



MEET SOLAR SERVICE OF PA



It's time to save your energy. With years of industry experience, maintenance and analysis services, and some of the top field professionals, Solar Service of PA will get your home or business running on solar power, saving you energy and money. As part of the community, we promote green energy solutions to help our neighbors.



Why Choose Solar?



* Saves you hundreds on your electricity bill

* It's a clean energy source

* Increases your home's value