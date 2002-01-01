Company Profile

Solar Slate Solutions

Solar Slate Solutions logo
Solar Slate Solutions provides the ideal solution for mounting solar panels on slate roofs without compromising the beauty and integrity of the slate roof. Solar Slate Solutions caters to suppliers and installers of solar panels, including solar companies, solar installers, roofers, electricians and general contractors, in commercial or residential installation projects. Solar Slate Solutions, a division of Hallmark Homes Associates, is owned and operated by David Tomolillo.

Contact Information

Address
77 Alexander Road, Suite 14, Billerica, MA 01821 227
Phone
781-870-7570

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