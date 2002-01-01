With a vision of contributing towards the betterment of People & Environment, Solar SME started its solar panel installation journey in 2014. We are a full-service solar company serving our customers with suitable solar energy solutions & battery backup options. The mission is to help homeowners become PowerOwners of clean, green & affordable energy solutions.



Having a presence in 5 states of the United States, we offer residential solar systems & commercial solar both with expert analysis and design. Being 7 years and counting in the solar industry, it's an honor for Solar SME to be among the Solar Power World "Top Solar Contractors" for consecutive 3 years. Solar SME is the definite choice to meet energy goals because of its expertise, education and first-class customer service.