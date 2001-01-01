Solar Speedflex Co Ltd

I started in solar thermal in 1991, by designing a hot water tank that supplied hot water and heating.

I was the co designer of Apricus solar in China 2001-2007

The USA was my largest market outside of the UK and Europe

In 2007, I designed a new heat pipe tube collector brand also in China, named Suntech Solar.

The banking crises destroyed all this investment and great sales, but in 2010, I returned to China and the USA, to develop a multi fuel PVT - HP Combi system for industry.

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