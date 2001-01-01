Company Profile
Solar Speedflex Co Ltd
I started in solar thermal in 1991, by designing a hot water tank that supplied hot water and heating.
I was the co designer of Apricus solar in China 2001-2007
The USA was my largest market outside of the UK and Europe
In 2007, I designed a new heat pipe tube collector brand also in China, named Suntech Solar.
The banking crises destroyed all this investment and great sales, but in 2010, I returned to China and the USA, to develop a multi fuel PVT - HP Combi system for industry.
Contact me
I was the co designer of Apricus solar in China 2001-2007
The USA was my largest market outside of the UK and Europe
In 2007, I designed a new heat pipe tube collector brand also in China, named Suntech Solar.
The banking crises destroyed all this investment and great sales, but in 2010, I returned to China and the USA, to develop a multi fuel PVT - HP Combi system for industry.
Contact me
Contact Information
- Address
- 9 Henbest Close, Wimborne, Dorset BH21 2EX 226
- Phone
- 00447968025855