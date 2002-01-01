Company Profile
Solar Square
Solar Square is a South African company providing solar energy solutions for both homes and offices. They offer a variety of products, including solar panels, inverters, and batteries, aimed at promoting cost efficiency, environmental sustainability, and energy independence. The company focuses on making the transition to solar energy seamless for their customers, offering detailed guidance and support throughout the process. For more information, visit https://solarsquare.co.za/ .
Contact Information
- Address
- 6 Kikuyu Rd, Ground Floor, Sandton, Gauteng 2191 199
- Phone
- 0835369434
- info@solarsquare.co.za
- Website
- https://solarsquare.co.za/