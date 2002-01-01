Company Profile
Solar Square
Discover our state-of-the-art solar systems for a greener future with the best solar system provider in South Africa. Get your solar solution for home.
Services: Solar panels, Solar inverters, Solar batteries
Opening hours: Monday to Sunday - 8am to 5pm
Payment method: Cash, Check, Visa, Mastercard, Paypal, Paygate
Services: Solar panels, Solar inverters, Solar batteries
Opening hours: Monday to Sunday - 8am to 5pm
Payment method: Cash, Check, Visa, Mastercard, Paypal, Paygate
Contact Information
- Address
- 6 Kikuyu Rd, Ground Floor, Sandton, Gauteng 2191 199
- Phone
- 0835369434
- info@solarsquare.co.za
- Website
- https://solarsquare.co.za/