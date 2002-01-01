Company Profile

Solar Square

Solar Square logo
Discover our state-of-the-art solar systems for a greener future with the best solar system provider in South Africa. Get your solar solution for home.

Services: Solar panels, Solar inverters, Solar batteries

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday - 8am to 5pm

Payment method: Cash, Check, Visa, Mastercard, Paypal, Paygate

Contact Information

Address
6 Kikuyu Rd, Ground Floor, Sandton, Gauteng 2191 199
Phone
0835369434

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