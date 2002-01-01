Company Profile
Solar Steelconstruction
Solar Steelconstruction operates 3 steel processing plants and a galvanizing plant, its own solar power plants with a total capacity of 120 MW, a steel trading business in Ukraine, and construction companies located in 5 European countries.
It has experience in the production of 4 GW of fastening systems, of which 500 MW is the implementation of EPC projects.
The company exports to more than 30 countries and has all the necessary certificates:
ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, EN 1090-1.4, and CE
It has experience in the production of 4 GW of fastening systems, of which 500 MW is the implementation of EPC projects.
The company exports to more than 30 countries and has all the necessary certificates:
ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, EN 1090-1.4, and CE
Contact Information
- Address
- Naberezhna Peremohy Str., 36A, Dnipro, Dnipro 49094 224
- Phone
- +38 (097) 641-80-20
- office@solarsk.com.ua
- Website
- https://solarssk.com/