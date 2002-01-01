Solar Steelconstruction operates 3 steel processing plants and a galvanizing plant, its own solar power plants with a total capacity of 120 MW, a steel trading business in Ukraine, and construction companies located in 5 European countries.

It has experience in the production of 4 GW of fastening systems, of which 500 MW is the implementation of EPC projects.

The company exports to more than 30 countries and has all the necessary certificates:

ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, EN 1090-1.4, and CE