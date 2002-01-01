Company Profile
Solar Street Lights USA
American manufacturer of high quality, engineered systems that include solar induction/LED lights; and off-grid solar-electric power systems. Systems are engineered for long-term and reliable performance with little or no maintenance. The systems are engineered for a wide range of physical and operating environments and are perfect for rural, suburban and metropolitan areas. Products are used for roadway & parking lot lighting, pathway & perimeter lighting, and power for cameras & transmitters.
Contact Information
- Address
- 169 Manufacturers Drive, Holland, MI 49424 227
- Phone
- 1 616 399-6166