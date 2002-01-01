Company Profile
Solar Thermal UK Ltd
Solar Thermal UK is a reliable and successful business. We are one of the most experienced solar thermal companies in the South East of England. From our office is near Guildford, Surrey just South of London we service Southern England, focussing on London, Surrey and the surrounding counties.
We can install, service and upgrade all makes, brands and ages of solar hot water heating systems to ensure you have faultless and free heat generating solar panels for years to come.
We can install, service and upgrade all makes, brands and ages of solar hot water heating systems to ensure you have faultless and free heat generating solar panels for years to come.
Contact Information
- Address
- 2 St. Marthas's Cottages, Hoe Lane, Peaslake, Surrey GU5 9SL 226
- Phone
- 07462019718
- info@solarthermaluk.com
- Website
- http://www.solarthermaluk.com