Solar Tools USA

Our mission is to make a solar installer's job faster, safer, and easier. We achieve this by providing a wide variety of unique, specialized tools for the solar trade that assist with installation, lifting, movement, and storage of PV modules, along with solar-centric fall protection gear. Our most well-known innovations include the Solar Panel Hanger, Solar Panel Caddy, and Permanent Roof Anchor. We are veteran-owned, have 20+ years in solar, and take pride in USA-made products.