Solar Without the Salesman - New Power

New Powerâ„¢ is a leader in the residential solar industry. New Powerâ„¢ connects home owners with energy solutions. Solar made simple isn't a tagline, it's core to the company philosophy. Working with industry experts from sunrise to sunset, New Powerâ„¢ exceeds industry standards for installation time and customer relations. New Powerâ„¢ has established local professionals who work with customers in their community, helping them find the right solar solution.