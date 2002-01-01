Company Profile

Solar Without the Salesman - New Power

Solar Without the Salesman - New Power logo
New Powerâ„¢ is a leader in the residential solar industry. New Powerâ„¢ connects home owners with energy solutions. Solar made simple isn't a tagline, it's core to the company philosophy. Working with industry experts from sunrise to sunset, New Powerâ„¢ exceeds industry standards for installation time and customer relations. New Powerâ„¢ has established local professionals who work with customers in their community, helping them find the right solar solution.

Contact Information

Address
16955 Via Del Campo Suite 108, San Diego, CA 92127 227
Phone
(855) 223-1370

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