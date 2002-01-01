We design custom Solar lights for sheds and shelters, access and security lighting, or anywhere you need reliable lighting.

These solar lights are ideal for remote location lighting due to the fact they can operate autonomously. We can make up a package for temporary lights at a function or for portable lights.

Once the solar lighting system is installed it does not require any ongoing maintenance, the solar panel will keep producing electricity during the day and the controller will regulate the charging of the battery to keep it fully charged while switching the lights on at night and off at dawn.