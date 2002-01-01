SolarBotanic LTD

Our company SolarBotanic, is pleased to have the opportunity of introducing a new development concerning a multi energy harvesting system.

Our innovation will open a new perspectives in renewable energy sector to produce energy in natures friendly way.We are developing Solar Energy Trees and they will work virtually day and night 24/7 no metter weather conditions,our systems harvests energy from the sun re=radiated heat from the earth, wind and the vibration energy,rain energy and sound energy.