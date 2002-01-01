Company Profile

SolarBotanic LTD

SolarBotanic LTD logo
Our company SolarBotanic, is pleased to have the opportunity of introducing a new development concerning a multi energy harvesting system.
Our innovation will open a new perspectives in renewable energy sector to produce energy in natures friendly way.We are developing Solar Energy Trees and they will work virtually day and night 24/7 no metter weather conditions,our systems harvests energy from the sun re=radiated heat from the earth, wind and the vibration energy,rain energy and sound energy.

Contact Information

Address
Tudor House, 108 Princes Gardens, London, UK W3 0LJ 226
Phone
37596698682

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