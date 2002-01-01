Company Profile
SolarBotanic LTD
Our company SolarBotanic, is pleased to have the opportunity of introducing a new development concerning a multi energy harvesting system.
Our innovation will open a new perspectives in renewable energy sector to produce energy in natures friendly way.We are developing Solar Energy Trees and they will work virtually day and night 24/7 no metter weather conditions,our systems harvests energy from the sun re=radiated heat from the earth, wind and the vibration energy,rain energy and sound energy.
Our innovation will open a new perspectives in renewable energy sector to produce energy in natures friendly way.We are developing Solar Energy Trees and they will work virtually day and night 24/7 no metter weather conditions,our systems harvests energy from the sun re=radiated heat from the earth, wind and the vibration energy,rain energy and sound energy.
Contact Information
- Address
- Tudor House, 108 Princes Gardens, London, UK W3 0LJ 226
- Phone
- 37596698682
- ainarsn777@inbox.lv
- Website
- http://www.solarbotanic.com