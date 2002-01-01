SolarBuyersClub.org

Since 1986, we've been the one-stop shop for all your solar PV, solar thermal (hot water & pool heating) "Do-it-yourself" PV ship kits (USA) & Florida grid-connected & off-grid Engineering, Construction, & Procurement solar contractors. We are the sales & marketing arm for Sarasota, FL-based, dual NABCEP-certified (PV & solar thermal) solar contractor, SolarDirect.com (1st in FL) & also offer solar backup generators & sonnen batteries. Learn more by visiting: https://offgrid.solarbuyers.club/sh