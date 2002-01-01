SolarClue is an Indian solar e-commerce company based in Bangalore, India. It provides solar solutions in the entire India through its website. SolarClue operates on the business-to-business (B2B) & business-to-customer (B2C) model. Solarclu.com is an online shopping website at which people and businesses can buy and sell a wide range of solar products. The website is free to use for buyers and sellers as well for listing unlimited items to sell.