SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy, delivering innovative commercial and residential solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. Leveraging world-class engineering and worldwide experience, SolarEdge developed a ground-breaking intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. As a result of this and other innovations, today SolarEdge is the world's #1 solar inverter company in revenue with millions of systems installed in 133 countries. SolarEdge addresses a broad range of smart energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, battery, UPS, and grid service solutions.