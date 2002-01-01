Solar Flair Lighting offers solar lighting from flashlights to solar street lights, and lots in between: accent and solar shed lights through solar lamps for welcoming warmth and solar lighting for security. We also offer solar pond pumps and fountains, solar pest control, American-made custom interior lights, and more. Go Green with competitive prices, discounts for large orders. For questions on what solar products are best for you, email Info@SolarFlairLighting.com