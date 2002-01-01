Company Profile
Solarflux Energy Technologies, Inc.
Solarflux markets the FOCUS, a parabolic dish concentrator capable of delivering flexible, clean, inexpensive solar thermal power for a wide range of applications including industrial process heat, space heating and cooling, water desalination and purification, hot water, and electricity. The FOCUS is flexibly deployable and space-efficient, well-suited to distributed generation applications. Please reach out at contact@solarflux.co to learn more.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1017B MacArthur Road, Reading, Pennsylvania 19605 227
- Phone
- 6107416503
- contact@solarflux.co
- Website
- http://www.solarflux.co