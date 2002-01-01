Company Profile
Solargen
SolarGen is an Australian company that specialise in solar photovoltaic power systems, both grid connect and off-grid. We provide solar for residential, commercial and school clients.
We use the highest quality equipment, installed for a fair price. We are experts at applying for government rebates and grants and will do the paperwork for you. Take the hassle out of solar energy with SolarGen.
We use the highest quality equipment, installed for a fair price. We are experts at applying for government rebates and grants and will do the paperwork for you. Take the hassle out of solar energy with SolarGen.
Contact Information
- Address
- 28 Mologa Road, West Heidelberg, Victoria 3081 14
- Phone
- 1300 676 527
- sales@solargen.com.au