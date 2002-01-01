The solarion major goal is to create awareness and motivate every individual to make a small step towards the solar energy. We believe these small steps will create a revolution in the reduction of earth carbon emissions. Going Solar with us will not only save you money it will save our planet earth for our children to live a healthy & happy life.



We strongly believed solar energy would make the earth cleaner and sustainable. Our team works with passion to solve the energy problems to successfully design, install and operate a solar energy system across India.