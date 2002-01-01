Company Profile

Solaris Technology Industry, Inc.

Solaris Technology Industry, Inc. logo
Solaris Is an Innovative Solar Distributor & Dealer of Residential & Commercial Solar Panels, Solar Panel Kits, Batteries & Power Inverters. Call: 720.474.6050

Solar Panels, Charge Controllers, Inverters, Batteries, Tools/Supplies, BOS, Accessories, and much more. All from high quality name brand manufacturers. We have excellent customer service with competitive pricing. Choose us for your next solar project whether you are an installer or consumer, and get more value from your system.

Contact Information

Address
14405 W Colfax Ave # 288, Lakewood, CO 80401 227
Phone
720-474-6050

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