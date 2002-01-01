Solaris Technology Industry, Inc.

Solaris Is an Innovative Solar Distributor & Dealer of Residential & Commercial Solar Panels, Solar Panel Kits, Batteries & Power Inverters. Call: 720.474.6050



Solar Panels, Charge Controllers, Inverters, Batteries, Tools/Supplies, BOS, Accessories, and much more. All from high quality name brand manufacturers. We have excellent customer service with competitive pricing. Choose us for your next solar project whether you are an installer or consumer, and get more value from your system.